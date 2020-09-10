Celebs & viral 10.9.2020 01:39 pm

Nedbank to match all donations for Wiseman the petrol attendant by end of Thursday

Sandisiwe Mbhele
BP Petrol attendant Wiseman Ndabezitha has thousands of donations pouring into his account. PhotoL: Twitter

Since then donations have poured into Wiseman’s Nedbank account, with a reported R11,000 donated so far with Nedbank pledging double the current donations.

BP petrol attendant Wiseman Ndabezitha has captured the hearts of many South Africans after a customer recorded themselves deliberately fooling Ndabezitha into pouring a certain amount of petrol.

The motorist recording the whole incident asked for two ten for petrol when it was time to foot the bill he only paid just R20 in two R10 notes, while Ndabezitha poured in R210. Ndabezitha was quite confused repeatedly telling the motorist he heard two ten.

The video went viral with many saying the motorist attitude was quite arrogant and demeaning as he was making fun of Wiseman.

Nedbank communications and public relations representative Joanne Isaac said: “Nedbank executive, Buli Ndlovu, was listening to the Bongani Show on talk radio 702 this morning and was touched by the discussion on how petrol attendant Wiseman, was humiliated, and the subsequent outpouring of support by South Africans.

“This prompted a pledge by Nedbank to match contributions made by the end of the day today, 10 September. It’s truly a gesture about making a difference where we can both as individuals and corporates.”

He has thanked all South Africans for their donations and supporting him.


