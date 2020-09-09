Checkers pulls all TRESemmé products from their shelves

Another retailer has reportedly jumped on board to remove all TRESemmé products from their shelves.

This follows the reaction of the racist advert published on Clicks website last week stereotyping black hair as “dry, dull and damaged.”

eNCA reported that there is an internal Checkers document informing management that all TRESemmé products would be delisted from their stores.

On Tuesday, Clicks decided to remove all the TRESemmé products from their shelves after the controversy.

The Unilever brand apologised on Wednesday.

It said in a statement: “The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types and the range of solutions that TRESemmé offers, but we got it wrong. The images are not in line with the values of our brand, or of Clicks.

“TRESemmé South Africa apologises for the offence these images have caused. We also apologise to the Clicks group. We are looking into how this happened and why it wasn’t picked up, and we will take all necessary steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said all employees involved in publishing the offensive advert were suspended, while the senior executive responsible resigned.

The suspended staff would go through fair and unbiased disciplinary hearings overseen by an independent chairperson.

The Citizen is still waiting for comment from Checkers after reaching out.

