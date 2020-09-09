Duduzane Zuma expresses support for #VulaPresident

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma, has weighed in on the #VulaPresident march started by Durban artists last week.

Well-known artists such as DJ Tira, Babes Wodumo, and Zodwa Wabantu were seen on the streets on the N3 highway protesting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to open up concerts and other entertainment restrictions under Level 2.

Artists have decried that the majority of their earnings comes from live performances and events. Many of them have not had sustainable or any income since late March. Musicians are asking the government to allow them to perform in clubs, events and concerts to make a living.

There was some mixed reaction on the protest but it did grab the attention of unlikely supporter, who shared a video expressing his solidarity.

Babes Wodumo shared on social media thanking him for his support.

Duduzane said: “DJs, musicians, producers, artists, entertainment industry leaders, business owners in the entertainment industry and promotors as well, I salute you. I support you in the stance you have taken. The march you embarked on last week was very important.”

He said the stakeholders who could influence the change and open up the industry need to start making decisions soon because things were moving slowly and that the country needs to “catch up”.

“There is a livelihood that people are missing out on.”

He explained there needed to be a quicker turn around time and if action was not taken quickly there may be a drastic action taken by protesters.

“You leave people with no choice. People are hungry, people are looking for means of an income and you not granting people to do so… Less talk more action.”

Duduzane also congratulated the artists for taking the stance and artists such as DJ Tira and Dlala Mshunqisi for leading the march.

The businessman also weighed in on the Clicks advert, joking that the appearance of his hair may be not great but it’s definitely not dry or damaged.



