ClicksChallenge: Natural hair is normal hair

Twitter takes full advantage of any scandal to make light of it or create a challenge to counter it.

The Clicks TRESemme racially controversial advert, which called black natural hair “frizzy and damaged” and described white blonde hair as “fine and normal”, has been in the spotlight for nearly a week.

Many black women are sick and tired of how retailers portray their hair and beauty and so they have taken the narrative into their own hands.

Clicks decided that on Wednesday all their stores will close to provide “counselling and support” to their staff members.

Tweeps and celebrities have weighed in by sharing pictures of themselves proudly showing off their natural hair, which is often not accepted in many spaces.

#clickschallenge colored girl with a beautiful afro???? pic.twitter.com/8eX827LUuz — I’m not defined by my hiv status ???????? (@niqita11) September 9, 2020

Rocking my natural hair with the smile on my face #clickschallenge proudly Black gal ????????. pic.twitter.com/ZBb2q6UZGs — khanyisile Jamani ????❤️???????? (@khanyisilejaman) September 9, 2020





Others thought the challenge was pointless because natural hair should be treated as normal hair.

One Twitter user, Janine J, said: “True freedom is wearing my hair HOWEVER I **want** to wear it. Not to spite or appease people who don’t even give a damn about me. To prove what to whom?”

We just want to be able to do whatever we want with our hair, hey. That includes wearing weaves. I’m not here to perform for racists https://t.co/9RKKsvCwQO — BabesWePetitions (@Neli_Ngqulana) September 8, 2020



