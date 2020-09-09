Celebs & viral 9.9.2020 11:24 am

#ClicksChallenge: Natural hair is normal hair

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Actress Gugu Gumede. Photo: Twitter @itsGuguGumede

Tweeps and celebrities have weighed in by sharing pictures of themselves proudly showing off their natural hair.

Twitter takes full advantage of any scandal to make light of it or create a challenge to counter it.

The Clicks TRESemme racially controversial advert, which called black natural hair “frizzy and damaged” and described white blonde hair as “fine and normal”, has been in the spotlight for nearly a week.

Many black women are sick and tired of how retailers portray their hair and beauty and so they have taken the narrative into their own hands.

Clicks decided that on Wednesday all their stores will close to provide “counselling and support” to their staff members.

Tweeps and celebrities have weighed in by sharing pictures of themselves proudly showing off their natural hair, which is often not accepted in many spaces.


Others thought the challenge was pointless because natural hair should be treated as normal hair.

One Twitter user, Janine J, said: “True freedom is wearing my hair HOWEVER I **want** to wear it. Not to spite or appease people who don’t even give a damn about me. To prove what to whom?”


