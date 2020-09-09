Lifestyle 9.9.2020 10:13 am

‘Jerusalema’ now the number one Shazamed song globally

Sandisiwe Mbhele
DJ and producer Master KG. Photo: Twitter / OpenMicProdSA

Celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest and Robert Marawa congratulated Master KG for his massive achievement.

The global hit Jerusalema by Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikdoe has reached another milestone.

Shazam is an app that for Android users recognises music played through headphones while on Apple devices Shazam helps users identify songs playing around them.

The app was happy to announce that Jerusalema is now the most Shazamed song in the world.


In July, the song was in top 4 on Shazam at the time Master KG said he never had thought the song would reach the heights it would.

Celebrities quickly congratulated Master KG on his latest achievement. Rapper Cassper Nyovest couldn’t help but throw shade at a certain award show.

“The most Shazamed song inda world didn’t get nominated for a song of the year at Samas. Haha, the Samas are a joke!! The biggest song inda world? Not even to baizisanyana ka nomination. Yall should be ashamed… haha.. So happy for Master Kg!!! Lemme get back to promoting my album.”

