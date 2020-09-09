‘Keeping up with The Kardashians’ coming to an end after 14 years

The series launched the careers of The Kardashian-Jenner clan which followed the lives of siblings Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian and younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner while also focusing on “momager” Kris Jenner. In the early seasons of the series, the show featured Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce, who presented as the patriarch of the family.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the famous family said in a joint statement, signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The show garnered millions of views across the globe and saw the sisters walk down the aisle, grow their families and launch multimillion-dollar empires.

The show was not without controversy and numerous catfights between the sisters, divorces, break-ups and the sister’s constant bickering, as well as Kourtney, the oldest of the sisters, threatening to quit.

It’s been reported that ratings had taken a serious dip for the worst.

According to Variety online, the E! channel released an official statement regarding the end of the reality show.

The statement said: “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Social media weighed in on the show’s end:

Keeping up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 14 years & 250 episodes. The show peaked 10 years ago in seasons 4 & 5 (around when Khloé married Lamar) reaching 4.8 million viewers at one point. Since then ratings have been dismal with under 900k people tuning in now — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, minutes after Kim announced the show’s exit, her husband Kanye West tweeted about being at the doctor.

Too much texting bro Had to get the cortisone mixed with a wittle sprinkle of lidocaine ???? pic.twitter.com/09O5givghJ — ye (@kanyewest) September 9, 2020

Many fans speculated that Kanye’s recent outbursts could be one of the causes that the show was coming to an end.

Kanye has been vocal about the show, saying that he wanted Kim to lead a more modest life and even adjust her wardrobe as he is running for United States president and begun a church service on Sundays.

Kourtney has also been highly vocal about not wanting to participate in the show anymore. Even though she was an active member from 2007, in recent years she expressed that the show no longer suited her needs and she was seeking a more private life with her children.

She shared on 27 March 2020 that she had quit the series. In its final season, Kourtney and Kim come to blows over work commitments and sibling behaviour.

I will never forget when Kourtney said working is not a top priority and added that it’s never going to be. pic.twitter.com/H0kZsjJysx — Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) September 9, 2020

Kourtney is finally free. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) September 9, 2020

Rob Kardashian had stopped participating in filming years before and it appeared only Kim and Khloe were actively set on filming.

Speaking to reality TV producer and host Andy Cohen in 2019 about Rob, Kim said: “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it’.”

Middle sister Khloe, whose personal relationships have been seen as tumultuous, posted an emotional message to fans of the show.

I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for everything!!! The emotions are overflowing today ❤️???????? change is tough but sometimes needed. I can’t express how much I love and appreciate you guys — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 8, 2020

