More channels removed by DStv, sports beefed up

After announcing their many changes and features in August, DStv has given a bit more detail into their lineup changes.

Already announced during their DStv Showcase 2020, which included cutting two movie channels and now the cutting of Disney XD and Fox Life, MyBroadBand reports.

Multichoice has also cut BBC First channel on DStv, saying they will “refresh its British entertainment lineup”.

As their channels are reduced one of the many requests from their customers, they have also listened to sports fans who have asked for more variety.

DStv customers using Compact have received two 24-hour ESPN channels after MultiChoice signed a deal with Walt Disney Company Africa.

American sports offered by ESPN and ESPN2 include the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB). SuperSport has dropped its numbering system for its channels and transitioned into naming the channels to the specific sport or sports league.

SuperSport changes started on 1 September.

It was also announced on Monday that CEO of Multichoice Mark Rayner had resigned after holding the position for 14 years.

n a statement, Multichoice said: “Having been part of the MultiChoice family for the past 14 years leading in various parts of the group, Mark Rayner has decided to further his journey outside the group.”

