News of Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch’s arrest on Monday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala in Midrand, Johannesburg was met by shock by many of his fans.

The club released a statement condemning all violence, especially against women and children.

The statement on the club’s website said: “Orlando Pirates football club is aware of an alleged incident involving Thembinkosi Lorch.

“This matter is currently in the hands of the authorities. As a club, we cannot comment further except to say that we condemn all forms of violence, especially violence against women and children.”

After the reports, Mathithibala posted on her Instagram story: “Nourish your relationship with the Lord, Pray without ceasing njalo nje be thankful.”

The relationship between the two has mostly been kept private.

Five things you need to know about Nokuphiwa Mathithibala:

1. She is a life coach

Known as Phiwa, she has her own business called Life Coach with Phiwa, which is a professional and licensed life coaching firm that is specialised in helping their clients achieve their personal goals and improving their competence, capacity and productivity, according to their website. She is from Matatiele, Eastern Cape currently residing in Johannesburg.

2. Fitness and running is her life

Posting numerous videos of her workouts, from cardio and weights, Phiwa enjoys the health and fitness lifestyle.

3. Quality assurance facilitator

Professionally she is also a quality assurance facilitator at Next Corporate and Travel Solutions.

4. Helping communities

Through her business, she is committed to actively participating in our communities and integrating sustainable business practices wherever possible.

5. Sport lover

The self-confessed sports lover has also posted pictures wearing an AC Milan sports jersey and loves Puma apparel.

