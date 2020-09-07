Celebs & viral 7.9.2020 03:29 pm

Bonang has ‘breakfast’ with a fan and it’s hilarious

Bonang Matheba responds to fan who had breakfast with her.

Queen B proves once again that she doesn’t just serve great looks but also her great sense of humour.

It is evident that Bonang Matheba enjoys a good laugh and also pays attention to what her fans are posting.

A super-fan recently posted about having breakfast with a gorgeous celeb but it turns out Bonang wasn’t even there. Well, kind of sort of not.

Confused? Don’t be. The fan actually decided to paste a printed paper cut-out of Bonang on the backrest of the seat facing him as he had breakfast at Wimpy.

In his tweet, he tagged Bonang and wrote: “Wimpy East London sitting with Bonang, don’t ask me how!”

Of course, Bonang couldn’t resist and responded with: “Great morning! Thank you, baby.”

Soon, fans who found it hilarious also started commenting.

@bongani_martin wrote: “It can only be bonang” while another thanked the breakfast guy on behalf of the nation.

However, there was also those, such as @Ms_LP_Rakgadi who thought the entire thing was too weird.

“This is creepy, I don’t care how flattering it seems, it’s creepy,” she tweeted.

Whatever the case, Queen B is known for not just serving looks but also for her hilarious online videos and comments.

