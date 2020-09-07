SABC 1 cooking up a new culinary show

SABC 1 is looking for young professional chefs to feature on their new cooking reality show.

A call to entry poster has been published calling for professional chefs aged in their mid-20s to 30s that speak vernac and English to host their new culinary show.

SABC1 publicity journalist Phillip Matome Mabitsela spoke to The Citizen and said the show was still in pre-production and they had just made a call to entry for interested professional chefs to respond to.

“It has not as yet been scheduled on the channel,” he said. The title of the show is yet to be confirmed.

Interested chefs need to send a 1-2 minute video of themselves cooking and more details can be found below.

