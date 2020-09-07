Lifestyle 7.9.2020 02:18 pm

SABC 1 cooking up a new culinary show

Sandisiwe Mbhele
SABC 1 cooking up a new culinary show

SABC1 is looking for chefs for their new culinary show. Picture: iStock

SABC1 is in pre-production for their new cooking reality show and they are looking for a professional chef to host.

SABC 1 is looking for young professional chefs to feature on their new cooking reality show.

A call to entry poster has been published calling for professional chefs aged in their mid-20s to 30s that speak vernac and English to host their new culinary show.

SABC1 publicity journalist Phillip Matome Mabitsela spoke to The Citizen and said the show was still in pre-production and they had just made a call to entry for interested professional chefs to respond to.

“It has not as yet been scheduled on the channel,” he said. The title of the show is yet to be confirmed.

Interested chefs need to send a 1-2 minute video of themselves cooking and more details can be found below.

SABC1 is cooking up a new show. Photo: Supplied

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores

General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa


today in print

Read Today's edition