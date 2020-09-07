Enhle Mbali’s fans tell her to sue Sunday World for fake reports

Actress and now ex-wife of DJ Black Coffee Enhle Mbali is not impressed with false reports printed by local publication Sunday World about her personal life.

An article written by three of the paper’s journalists (Theo Nyhaba, Ngwako Malatji, and Aubrey Mothombeni) claims that Enhle’s new set of divorce demands include R500,000 a year to cover her holidays and over R130,000 in monthly maintenance.

The actress is best known for her roles in television series Tshisa and Rockville, only caught wind of the report when a Twitter fan alerted her on social media.

“Interesting story in Sunday World. Enhlembali claims Black Coffee didn’t want her to take on acting roles which had love scenes. Wants him to compensate her for those losses. All these deets are in the court papers ze divorce. Tense,” wrote @MissPampi.

In addition to the amounts reported by Sunday World, the publication also claimed that through court divorce documents, Enhle said she lost a lot of jobs and income due to Black Coffee wanting her to be a stay-at-home mom and because of his problem with her shooting romantic scenes with other men.

“But what’s this nonsense. I’ve never been to media. Sick this Theo what’s this,” Enhle responded.

Enhle’s fans got behind her with comments ranging from “You deserve everything. Take it all” to “Ignore them sis” and others calling for her to sue the publication.

