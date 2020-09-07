Celebs & viral 7.9.2020 01:44 pm

Enhle Mbali’s fans tell her to sue Sunday World for fake reports

Hayden Horner
Enhle Mbali’s fans tell her to sue Sunday World for fake reports

Enhle Mbali told to sue Sunday World over fake reports

The actress and entrepreneur denied ever speaking to publication and labelled their article as ‘nonsense’.

Actress and now ex-wife of DJ Black Coffee Enhle Mbali is not impressed with false reports printed by local publication Sunday World about her personal life.

An article written by three of the paper’s journalists (Theo Nyhaba, Ngwako Malatji, and Aubrey Mothombeni) claims that Enhle’s new set of divorce demands include R500,000 a year to cover her holidays and over R130,000 in monthly maintenance.

Image of the article.

The actress is best known for her roles in television series Tshisa and Rockville, only caught wind of the report when a Twitter fan alerted her on social media.

“Interesting story in Sunday World. Enhlembali claims Black Coffee didn’t want her to take on acting roles which had love scenes. Wants him to compensate her for those losses. All these deets are in the court papers ze divorce. Tense,” wrote @MissPampi.

In addition to the amounts reported by Sunday World, the publication also claimed that through court divorce documents, Enhle said she lost a lot of jobs and income due to Black Coffee wanting her to be a stay-at-home mom and because of his problem with her shooting romantic scenes with other men.

“But what’s this nonsense. I’ve never been to media. Sick this Theo what’s this,” Enhle responded.

Enhle’s fans got behind her with comments ranging from “You deserve everything. Take it all” to “Ignore them sis” and others calling for her to sue the publication.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Chadwick Boseman loved DJ Black Coffee’s music 3.9.2020
DJ Black Coffee not sorry about his albino comment 13.8.2020
Ntsiki Mazwai speaks against Black Coffee’s comment about albino child 11.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores

General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa


today in print

Read Today's edition