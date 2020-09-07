Jacaranda season is finally upon us

Spring has sprung and the warmer temperatures and clear blue skies are some pretty convincing reasons to go outside. But this is not the only thing that has Gauteng residents getting excited – its Jacaranda season.

The jacaranda is not a native African tree, it originated in South America and believed to have first arrived in Gauteng in 1888 during the gold rush, In Your Pocket reports. The trees quickly become so popular that the trees were planted along almost every new street built in the rapidly growing cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Tshwane is known as Jacaranda city with Johannesburg coming very close. Residents have already started sharing stunning pictures in their neighbourhoods of purple petals blossoming around their suburbs.

The prime months for the Jacarandas are from October to early November.





It’s Jacaranda season in South Africa. Beautiful to see. I can still hear the popping sound when you stand on them ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Di4HQG64mi — Elain (@ElainMcD) September 5, 2020

Can’t wait for Jacaranda season ???? pic.twitter.com/HyEp2r8QZH — Angel ???? (@80sbabeeAngel) September 4, 2020





A5 my favorite is the jacaranda season….there is simply nothing more beautiful to announce spring is in full swing!! #TravelChatSA pic.twitter.com/NTBoKHuEYc — Kristof Eyckmans (@KEyckmans) September 2, 2020



