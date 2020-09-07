Lifestyle 7.9.2020 03:46 pm

Jacaranda season is finally upon us

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Jacaranda season is upon us. Photo: Twitter, Kristof Eyckmans @KEyckmans

Gauteng residents have already started sharing stunning pictures in their neighbourhoods of purple blossoming around their suburbs.

Spring has sprung and the warmer temperatures and clear blue skies are some pretty convincing reasons to go outside. But this is not the only thing that has Gauteng residents getting excited – its Jacaranda season.

The jacaranda is not a native African tree, it originated in South America and believed to have first arrived in Gauteng in 1888 during the gold rush, In Your Pocket reports. The trees quickly become so popular that the trees were planted along almost every new street built in the rapidly growing cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Tshwane is known as Jacaranda city with Johannesburg coming very close. Residents have already started sharing stunning pictures in their neighbourhoods of purple petals blossoming around their suburbs.

The prime months for the Jacarandas are from October to early November.




