Twitter divided over KFC’s Tsonga attire ‘joke’

Sandisiwe Mbhele
KFC South Africa tweets what some say is an offensive to Tsonga culture. Photo: Twitter

KFC captioned their tweet: ‘When you can’t decide on one colour, so you wear all of them.’

Marketing strategies seem to not be working these past couple days.

First, it was Clicks’ racially insensitive advert, now KFC has been accused of offending the Tsonga culture.

Tweeting a picture of an episode of Family Feud SA, family contestants the Ngubenis were proudly dressed in their Tsonga traditional attire.

KFC captioned it: “When you can’t decide on one colour, so you wear all of them.”

The tweet has since been deleted, however, tweeps were divided on the tweet. Some said it was a joke, while others said KFC was making a mockery of African attire.

One Twitter user said: “I’m Tsonga, and I don’t find that *joke* offensive. Sometimes y’all need to relax.”



