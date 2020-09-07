Twitter divided over KFC’s Tsonga attire ‘joke’

Marketing strategies seem to not be working these past couple days.

First, it was Clicks’ racially insensitive advert, now KFC has been accused of offending the Tsonga culture.

Tweeting a picture of an episode of Family Feud SA, family contestants the Ngubenis were proudly dressed in their Tsonga traditional attire.

KFC captioned it: “When you can’t decide on one colour, so you wear all of them.”

Everything must just fall in SA???????????????? cabanga nje you say it’s colourful then you fall????????????#KFCmustfall pic.twitter.com/hHkVg9pSqy — The Real Afrika???????? (@TheRealMeaf) September 7, 2020

The tweet has since been deleted, however, tweeps were divided on the tweet. Some said it was a joke, while others said KFC was making a mockery of African attire.

One Twitter user said: “I’m Tsonga, and I don’t find that *joke* offensive. Sometimes y’all need to relax.”

A big brand like KFC can’t make a mockery out of an African attire all in the name of “joking”. They should rather stick to draining the oil on their meat instead of trying to be funny on Twitter #KFCmustfall pic.twitter.com/sNj7WwW268 — Spha Madondo (@Spha_Madondo) September 7, 2020





#KFCmustfall

Soo it is surpose to be a joke bcs it suits you well learn to say wen something doesn’t sit well with you just bcs yall find it as a joke dt doesn’t mean its funny to everyone it’s not about being sensitive its about being realistic. #KFCmustfall pic.twitter.com/wUTeqnpCRf — Tsakani (@Tsakani10190190) September 7, 2020

I see lots of people who are not Tsonga commenting on this #KFCmustfall hashtag that there is nothing offensive about the KFC tweet. If it doesn’t offend you STFUP!!! Yall are the reason why these white companies continue to undermine us.#KFCmustfall — Tumelo Warona (@DjNewAfrica) September 7, 2020





Me trying to figure out why #kfcmustfall is trending over a silly tweet that meant nothing. pic.twitter.com/IHBqWZImfl — Luthando Tshaka (@luthertshaka) September 6, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.