Pioneer Foods issues safety recall on Liquifruit red grape cans after glass particles found in product

Pioneer Foods has had to issue a recall notice for a batch of 330ml Liquifruit still red grape juice cans after glass particles were reportedly found in some of the cans.

The company has also informed the National Consumer Commission of its intention to recall the product.

The recall applies to a specific batch only with the following details:

Single unit barcode: 6001240225592 (printed on side of can)

Date code: BB 01.04.2021 C TIME and BB 02.04.2021 C TIME

“While we have not received a full notification in terms of the product safety recall guidelines, Pioneer Foods is still conducting an investigation into the extent of the issue,” said acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza in a statement.

“The information we have is that there are glass particles found in the product and this poses a health risk to consumers if consumed,” she added before urging customers who bought this product to stop consuming it immediately and return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

Mabuza confirmed that the NCC will monitor the recall of the product as soon as they have received the official notice.

