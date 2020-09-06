Lifestyle 6.9.2020 08:01 am

Simple strawberry inspired brûlée recipe

A quick strawberry dessert. Photo: iStock

A creme brûlée inspired dessert recipe is quick and easy too.

Creme brûlée can be very time consuming, from making the custard, making sure its the perfect consistency and allowing it to set is a lot. However this quick and easy to inspired brûlée is on the healthier side too.

Ingredients

  • 150g strawberries, sliced
  • 100g blueberries
  • 300ml Greek yoghurt
  • 4 tbsp Demerara sugar
  • 50g Amaretti biscuits, crushed

Method

  1. Put the strawberries and blueberries in the base of four wine glasses.
  2. Spoon the yoghurt on top.
  3. Sprinkle over the Demerara sugar and top with the crushed Amaretti biscuits.
  4. Chill in the fridge for one hour.

