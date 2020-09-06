Simple strawberry inspired brûlée recipe

Creme brûlée can be very time consuming, from making the custard, making sure its the perfect consistency and allowing it to set is a lot. However this quick and easy to inspired brûlée is on the healthier side too.

Ingredients

150g strawberries, sliced

100g blueberries

300ml Greek yoghurt

4 tbsp Demerara sugar

50g Amaretti biscuits, crushed

Method

Put the strawberries and blueberries in the base of four wine glasses. Spoon the yoghurt on top. Sprinkle over the Demerara sugar and top with the crushed Amaretti biscuits. Chill in the fridge for one hour.

