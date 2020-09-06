Simple strawberry inspired brûlée recipe

Creme brûlée can be very time consuming, from making the custard, making sure its the perfect consistency and allowing it to set is a lot. However this quick and easy to inspired brûlée is on the healthier side too.
Ingredients
- 150g strawberries, sliced
- 100g blueberries
- 300ml Greek yoghurt
- 4 tbsp Demerara sugar
- 50g Amaretti biscuits, crushed
Method
- Put the strawberries and blueberries in the base of four wine glasses.
- Spoon the yoghurt on top.
- Sprinkle over the Demerara sugar and top with the crushed Amaretti biscuits.
- Chill in the fridge for one hour.
