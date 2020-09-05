Double up with this beef and bacon super burger

Forget the diet with this recipe, meat lovers it’s going to be worth it. This ALL4Women super beef burger is everything you need.

Ingredients

150g Homestyle bacon

600g steak mince

1 onion – chop finely

10g fresh parsley – chop

2 eggs (from your pantry)

50g mature cheddar – grate coarsely

80g salad leaves

2 tomatoes – sliced

50g dill pickles – slice

1 red onion – sliced finely

4 burger buns

butter (from your pantry)

salt & pepper (from your pantry)

Method

Prepare all ingredients as indicated above.

Place a large frying pan on medium to high heat and fry the bacon until crispy – about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

In a bowl, mix the following ingredients together (you can use your hands): steak mince, chopped onion (white onion), parsley and eggs. Season well with salt and pepper. Shape the mince into a patty – one per person.

Return the frying pan you cooked the bacon into the stove (medium to high heat). Add a knob of butter and when hot, add the patties (no overlapping). They should sizzle when they hit the pan (if the pan is hot enough). Cook the patties for about 4 to 6 minutes per side. Make sure they are nicely browned and cooked through.

Cut the burger buns in half and toast lightly.

To assemble the burgers, place half a bun on each plate. Add layers of salad leaves, tomato, dill pickles and red onion slices on top. Then add the burger patty, grated cheese and a slice of bacon. Top with the other half of the bun. Serve immediately.

