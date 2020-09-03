Celebs & viral 3.9.2020 11:50 am

WATCH: Chadwick Boseman loved DJ Black Coffee’s music

Hayden Horner
‘Grateful to have been a little part of your life, King,’ wrote DJ Black Coffee in response.

A video has surfaced of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman listing SA’s DJ Black Coffee as one of his favourite musicians – and Black Coffee is over the moon about it.

In the clip, which Black Coffee posted on his Instagram page, Boseman mentions the DJ among some of the musical greats such as Jay-Z, NAS and Notorious B.I.G and Drake.

 

Grateful to have been a little part of your life King ????????‍♂️????

The ever-humble DJ Black Coffee responded by thanking Boseman for allowing him to touch his life with his sounds.

“Grateful to have been a little part of your life, King,” the DJ wrote.

Boseman’s death was announced on his Instagram account late last week after succumbing to a lengthy battle with stage III colon cancer since 2016.

In spite of his illness, Boseman still managed to star in recently releases movies such as Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, among others.

Tributes for the late actor continue to flood social media and include fans and fellow celebrities alike.

