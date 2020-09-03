Janet Jackson posts about ‘Jerusalema’ and Master KG responds

With over 100 million views on YouTube, Master KG’s smash-hit Jerusalema continues to gain traction – and international celebrities are not immune to its infectiousness.

The latest in a string of big-name celebs to post about the song is none other than Janet Jackson, who is literally gushing over the track.

Mere hours after football icon Cristiano Ronaldo used Jerusalema in a video of himself and his family, Janet Jackson has also made public her love for the song.

The multi-platinum artist on Wednesday posted on her Twitter page a video of a young child dancing wildly to the song and wrote: “Get it, sis! Going in. Black Girl Magic.”

With Miss Jackson tagging Master KG in her post, he couldn’t resist responding.

“Thank you, Janet Jackson. Wow. Wow. Wow!” he exclaimed, adding “Thank you so much. We love you here in SA.”

