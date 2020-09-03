This beautiful house in the Karoo is a must-see

With varying room heights and brick-on-edge floors, Swartberg House executes a thoughtful design.

LED lights, for example, are concealed around the windows to emulate the flow of daytime light, while walls themselves are scattered with thin windows to bring in shafts of light.

“Swartberg House does something very interesting with the environment that it’s in,” said Jennifer. “It’s very hot and very cold – it’s extreme. But rather than rely on artificial means to regulate that temperature, the house itself does it; and by doing that, people have to understand a more direct relationship with the natural world.”

For Jennifer, integrating Swartberg House with its environment enhances the sense of how construction can influence a local and its climate. Among other integrations with the Karoo landscape, the grounds of the house itself embraces the Karoo biodiversity with the use of drought-tolerant Karoo trees and shrubs from the succulent Karoo biodome.

“The Karoo is essential to the way I see things – it’s about clarity, it’s about power, it’s not ambiguous – it’s about the ability to see far and wide.”

For Jennifer, the power of collaboration means that various elements, approaches, and expertise can be amalgamated to execute a design that is thoughtful and enhances its environment.

From choices in design, construction, arrangement, and purpose, Swartberg House defines its landscape as much as its landscape defines the building itself.

“It has its own life, it has its own character, and it will have its own future,” concluded Jennifer.

This home originally appeared on Inside SA.

1/7 The exterior of the home. Picture: Tatjana Meirelles. 2/7 Come dive in. This home in the Karoo uses the environment to inform its design. Picture: Richard Davies. 3/7 Breathtaking. A home in the Karoo. Picture: Tatjana Meirelles. 4/7 The bathroom experiments with natural light. Picture: Richard Davies 5/7 The dinning room plays with the vistas. Picture: Louis Botha 6/7 A room with a view. The main bedroom at Swartberg House in the Karoo. Picture: Richard Davies 7/7 The Living Room. Picture: Richard Davies.