Food and Drink 3.9.2020 09:54 am

The Whippet Coffee says farewell to Melville location

Sandisiwe Mbhele
The Whippet Coffee says farewell to Melville location

The Whippet Coffee in Melville is closing. Photo: Facebook @WhippetCoffee

After it took them eight years to pick the second location for The Whippet in Melville, Covid-19 has had an unfortunate impact.

Johannesburg restaurant The Whippet Coffee is saying farewell this weekend to one of their locations.

Making the sad announcement on social media, it said it took them about eight years to pick their second location for The Whippet in Melville, however, the pandemic made an unfortunate impact.

“Our stay in this special suburb was incredible but Covid has forced us to close this chapter in The Whippet story.”

The local coffee shop will have a special taking place on Saturday, 4 September between 2pm – 4pm.

“Most items are marked down between 40% – 60% of their original price. Every item is for sale, every light, every fitting and even every item in our kitchen.


