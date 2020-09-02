Celebs & viral 2.9.2020 02:21 pm

John Kani sad about not being able to attend Chadwick Boseman’s funeral service

Hayden Horner
John Kani sad about not being able to attend Chadwick Boseman’s funeral service

Dr. John Kani

The SA veteran actor says his son, Atandwa Kani, who lives in New York, will attend on his behalf.

South African veteran stage and screen John Kani has taken to social media to express his deep regret for not being able to attend the funeral of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Kani, who starred alongside Boseman as his father on Black Panther said he wouldn’t be able to attend his funeral due to the lockdown restrictions on international travel.

He did, however, indicate that his son Atandwa Kani, who currently resides in New York will attend the funeral on his behalf.

Boseman’s death was announced on his Instagram account late last week after he succumbed to a lengthy battle with stage III colon cancer since 2016.

In spite of his illness, Boseman still managed to star in recently releases movies such as Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom among others.

Details of Boseman’s funeral are yet to be released.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man


today in print

Read Today's edition