John Kani sad about not being able to attend Chadwick Boseman’s funeral service

South African veteran stage and screen John Kani has taken to social media to express his deep regret for not being able to attend the funeral of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Kani, who starred alongside Boseman as his father on Black Panther said he wouldn’t be able to attend his funeral due to the lockdown restrictions on international travel.

He did, however, indicate that his son Atandwa Kani, who currently resides in New York will attend the funeral on his behalf.

What a pity that Connie and I will not be able to attend Chadwick Boseman’s funeral because of lockdown international boarders. I am sure that Atandwa who is in New York now will represent us all. ????????⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) September 1, 2020

Boseman’s death was announced on his Instagram account late last week after he succumbed to a lengthy battle with stage III colon cancer since 2016.

In spite of his illness, Boseman still managed to star in recently releases movies such as Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom among others.

Details of Boseman’s funeral are yet to be released.

