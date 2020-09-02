Zodwa Wabantu tightening her lady parts is a publicity masterpiece

In a quite puzzling video and maybe too much, entertainer Zodwa Wabantu got her vagina tightened many wondered why it was shared in the first place.

Revealing that her recent relationship has ended the media personality said she needed to renew her other relationship – her vagina.

In the video, she says that this tightening of her lady parts is for her future relationship.

#Ragkadi needs to talk to Zodwa this is too much pic.twitter.com/8Jo6wpIagu — Jhun P (@iamjhunp) September 1, 2020





The video is part of her partnership with a clinic in KwaZulu-Natal and many commented that whatever you say about Zodwa, she knows how to do publicity.

You can say whatever you like about Zodwa oksalayo that woman is a PR genius. One video and she’s got the entire internet upside down. pic.twitter.com/TIKCylq2Xt — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) September 1, 2020





#zodwa is not the only celebrity doing the tightening and stuff they just won’t reveal it to us pic.twitter.com/1dsEkA15A4 — Tracy Vukosi Sibuyi (@tracysibuyi) September 1, 2020

In June, the star posted her new man but said she’s still dating and not found her match yet.

