Zodwa Wabantu tightening her lady parts is a publicity masterpiece

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Image: Instagram

In a quite puzzling video and maybe too much, entertainer Zodwa Wabantu got her vagina tightened many wondered why it was shared in the first place.

Revealing that her recent relationship has ended the media personality said she needed to renew her other relationship – her vagina.

In the video, she says that this tightening of her lady parts is for her future relationship.


The video is part of her partnership with a clinic in KwaZulu-Natal and many commented that whatever you say about Zodwa, she knows how to do publicity.


In June, the star posted her new man but said she’s still dating and not found her match yet.

