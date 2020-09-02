Celebs & viral 2.9.2020 10:27 am

Did Cristiano Ronaldo just post about ‘Jerusalema’ too?

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Master KG has another dream come true after Ronaldo played his song Jersualema. Photo: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo shared on his Instagram stories of a video of his family gathering with ‘Jerusalema’ playing as the soundtrack, Master KG couldn’t believe it.

You would have thought the hype around Master Kg’s Jerusalema might be dying down a bit, while in reality – it’s not even close.

International football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared on his Instagram stories of a video of his family gathering with Jerusalema playing as the soundtrack, and the beatmaker himself couldn’t believe it.

Cristiano Ronald Just Posted Jerusalema on his Instagram wall. Wow…

“I remember telling my friends weeks ago that my wish is to see @Cristiano. Playing Jerusalema And Today He posted it. GOD Thank you.”

One Twitter user said: “Cristiano Ronaldo posting Jerusalema on his IGTv is HUGE. That’s the most followed man across all social media, it can only mean NUMBERS for Master KG. At this point you are not walking on water anymore, the sea has parted & everything else is falling in place for you.”

Ronaldo alone has over 237 million followers in Instagram, 122 million on Facebook and 87 million on Twitter that is nearly 450 million followers in total. So yes, Master KG is highly likely going to gain some news fans on his social media accounts.

 

Ronaldo’s social media following. Photo: Supplied


Master KG is also attempting to verify his Twitter. But tweeps congratulated Master KG for another big win, if there needed to be any more confirmation that he has won the year 2020.


