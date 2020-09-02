Did Cristiano Ronaldo just post about ‘Jerusalema’ too?

You would have thought the hype around Master Kg’s Jerusalema might be dying down a bit, while in reality – it’s not even close.

International football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared on his Instagram stories of a video of his family gathering with Jerusalema playing as the soundtrack, and the beatmaker himself couldn’t believe it.

“Cristiano Ronald Just Posted Jerusalema on his Instagram wall. Wow…

“I remember telling my friends weeks ago that my wish is to see @Cristiano. Playing Jerusalema And Today He posted it. GOD Thank you.”

Cristiano Ronald Just Posted Jerusalema on his Instagram wall..Wow ???????????????? — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Operation ‘Jerusalema’ 100 Million Views; could have raked in over R3m in ad revenue

One Twitter user said: “Cristiano Ronaldo posting Jerusalema on his IGTv is HUGE. That’s the most followed man across all social media, it can only mean NUMBERS for Master KG. At this point you are not walking on water anymore, the sea has parted & everything else is falling in place for you.”

Ronaldo alone has over 237 million followers in Instagram, 122 million on Facebook and 87 million on Twitter that is nearly 450 million followers in total. So yes, Master KG is highly likely going to gain some news fans on his social media accounts.

Ronaldo’s social media following. Photo: Supplied



Master KG is also attempting to verify his Twitter. But tweeps congratulated Master KG for another big win, if there needed to be any more confirmation that he has won the year 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a South African.

For the fact he recognized Master KG and Nomcebo???????????? pic.twitter.com/uONoLsUCyJ — Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) September 1, 2020





Cristiano Ronaldo posted a 4:09 minutes video of his family gathering with Jerusalema playing on the background. Master KG have won 2020. #Jerusalema pic.twitter.com/XXKa4V4bJd — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo posted Jerusalem on his instagram. Master KG and Nomcebo are exactly who they think they are… Southy to the world ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6K2ZCB1nhY — Blackman_sed (@blackman_sed) September 1, 2020

