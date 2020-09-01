Celebs & viral 1.9.2020 05:13 pm

Relax, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini are not getting divorced

Kaunda Selisho
Relax, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini are not getting divorced

The cover art for an upcoming new single from Nandi Madida titled Organic, produced by her husband Zakes Bantwini | Image: Instagram

They just dissolved their marriage to register it under a new marriage contract.

Celebrity couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini are the latest victims of a case of broken telephone after an article announcing the dissolution of their marriage was misunderstood.

Unscrupulous clickbait websites also took advantage of the confusion by headlining their articles as though to announce that the couple was breaking up.

Fans react to news of Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida’s alleged split | Image: Screenshot (Twitter)

Fans react to news of Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida’s alleged split | Image: Screenshot (Twitter)

Fans react to news of Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida’s alleged split | Image: Screenshot (Twitter)

Fans react to news of Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida’s alleged split | Image: Screenshot (Twitter)

Fans react to news of Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida’s alleged split | Image: Screenshot (Twitter)

Fans react to news of Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida’s alleged split | Image: Screenshot (Twitter)

According to a Sunday World article published over the weekend, the couple applied for a court order in an effort to remove Madida the couple’s multimillion-rand joint estate. This, according to Zakes, is because their marriage was mistakenly recorded as being in community of property marriage due to a misunderstanding with the marriage officer.

The article further explains that the couple will now enter into a post-nuptial notarial contract without the application of the accrual system which is the formula the court uses to calculate how much the spouse with the larger estate must pay the smaller estate if the marriage comes to an end through death or divorce.

According to legal website, EasyANC, the couple could have paid an estimated R14,059 just to effect this change.

All seems to be well in paradise, however, as the pair announced new music on the way, produced by Zakes and featuring vocals by Nandi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


today in print

Read Today's edition