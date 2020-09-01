Relax, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini are not getting divorced

Celebrity couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini are the latest victims of a case of broken telephone after an article announcing the dissolution of their marriage was misunderstood.

Unscrupulous clickbait websites also took advantage of the confusion by headlining their articles as though to announce that the couple was breaking up.

According to a Sunday World article published over the weekend, the couple applied for a court order in an effort to remove Madida the couple’s multimillion-rand joint estate. This, according to Zakes, is because their marriage was mistakenly recorded as being in community of property marriage due to a misunderstanding with the marriage officer.

The article further explains that the couple will now enter into a post-nuptial notarial contract without the application of the accrual system which is the formula the court uses to calculate how much the spouse with the larger estate must pay the smaller estate if the marriage comes to an end through death or divorce.

According to legal website, EasyANC, the couple could have paid an estimated R14,059 just to effect this change.

All seems to be well in paradise, however, as the pair announced new music on the way, produced by Zakes and featuring vocals by Nandi.

