5 interesting facts about Trevor Noah’s new bae Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah, South African comedian and host of America’s The Daily Show, has a new bae and we dug around to bring you the tea on who she is.

A source recently confirmed to E! News that the funny-man has been seeing actress/model Minka Kelly for several months already.

But who is Minka Kelly and what makes her so appealing to Mzansi’s gift to the USA?

Here are 5 tidbits about the Trevor’s new love interest:

Minka was born in Los Angeles, California and is the only child of former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay and the late Maureen Dumont Kelly.

She has had an abortion and in May 2019 wrote in an Instagram post that “It was the smartest decision I could’ve made”.

Minka was secretly engaged to American former professional baseball player and ex of Mariah Carey, Derek Jeter. But Minka ended the relationship a year later.

She is now famous for being on the Friday Night Lights show, but acting was never her true passion. She was actually studying to become a surgical technician.

Minka happens to think that brutal honesty is a good policy, but says one doesn’t have to be particularly nasty about it. She once told tabloids that the truth might hurt, but it’s a quick pain that can fade and even create determination and a stronger sense of character.

