5 interesting facts about Trevor Noah’s new bae Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah, South African comedian and host of America’s The Daily Show, has a new bae and we dug around to bring you the tea on who she is.
A source recently confirmed to E! News that the funny-man has been seeing actress/model Minka Kelly for several months already.
But who is Minka Kelly and what makes her so appealing to Mzansi’s gift to the USA?
Here are 5 tidbits about the Trevor’s new love interest:
- Minka was born in Los Angeles, California and is the only child of former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay and the late Maureen Dumont Kelly.
- She has had an abortion and in May 2019 wrote in an Instagram post that “It was the smartest decision I could’ve made”.
- Minka was secretly engaged to American former professional baseball player and ex of Mariah Carey, Derek Jeter. But Minka ended the relationship a year later.
- She is now famous for being on the Friday Night Lights show, but acting was never her true passion. She was actually studying to become a surgical technician.
- Minka happens to think that brutal honesty is a good policy, but says one doesn’t have to be particularly nasty about it. She once told tabloids that the truth might hurt, but it’s a quick pain that can fade and even create determination and a stronger sense of character.
