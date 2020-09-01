 
 
Are you feeling increased fatigue and burnout during your workout?

Fitness

Fitness expert Letshego Zulu helps you identify the symptoms and ways to tackle them.

Letshego Zulu
01 Sep 2020
11:06:05 AM
Are you feeling increased fatigue and burnout during your workout?

Fatigue and burnout are two things that affect our bodies and minds more often than not. In most cases we are able to identify signs and symptoms and do something about it. In other cases, we may end up becoming sick and hospitalised in extreme cases. There are various reasons I want to briefly touch on these topics today. One of the reasons is the fact that this year has become ever so challenging mentally, physically, financially, psychologically and otherwise to a point where listening to signs or symptoms relating to fatigue and burnout has taken a back seat. Being...

