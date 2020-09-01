Are you feeling increased fatigue and burnout during your workout?

Fatigue and burnout are two things that affect our bodies and minds more often than not. In most cases we are able to identify signs and symptoms and do something about it. In other cases, we may end up becoming sick and hospitalised in extreme cases. There are various reasons I want to briefly touch on these topics today. One of the reasons is the fact that this year has become ever so challenging mentally, physically, financially, psychologically and otherwise to a point where listening to signs or symptoms relating to fatigue and burnout has taken a back seat. Being...

Fatigue and burnout are two things that affect our bodies and minds more often than not.

In most cases we are able to identify signs and symptoms and do something about it. In other cases, we may end up becoming sick and hospitalised in extreme cases.

There are various reasons I want to briefly touch on these topics today. One of the reasons is the fact that this year has become ever so challenging mentally, physically, financially, psychologically and otherwise to a point where listening to signs or symptoms relating to fatigue and burnout has taken a back seat.

Being in tune with our bodies is the last thing we think about when facing challenges relating to what Covid-19 has presented us.

Many are under pressure and find themselves working overtime to maintain a living for themselves and their family members. Working hours are much longer for those who are lucky to still have work, making it yet another reason to miss signs of fatigue and burnout.

Fatigue and burnout can be fatal if one ignores them for an extended period.

Today I will share a list of signs of fatigue and burnout in point form in order for you to easily scan the list and identify them in yourself and those around you.

Signs and symptoms of fatigue and burnout often overlap but they are just as different.

Mental and physical signs of fatigue:

Chronic tiredness or sleepiness

Headaches

Dizziness

Consistent sore and aching muscles

Muscle weakness

Slowed reflexes and responses

Upset stomach

Weight gain or weight loss

Changes in appetite

Increased illness (colds and flu)

Impaired decision-making and judgment

Moodiness and irritability

Anxiety and agitation

Feelings of loneliness, isolation

Mental and physical signs of burnout:

Lack of optimism

Feeling of mental “drowning” and exhaustion

Feeling like your work has little value

Avoiding social commitments

Reduced performance and productivity at work

Regular absenteeism

Lack of creativity

Feelings of anxiety, listlessness

Difficulty focussing or concentrating on anything

Negative attitude towards those around you

Quickly angered

Gastrointestinal disorders

Tension

Headaches

Hypertension

Broken sleep

The above are only a few signs or symptoms of fatigue and burnout.

Having any of the above doesn’t necessarily mean you are exhausted or burned out. This is just a guideline. You would still need a medical professional to diagnose you.

What to do:

Seek medical advice. If you identify more than three signs or symptoms from the lists, make an appointment with your doctor.

You may need to take a break, switch off, get some rest and recuperate in order to re-energise yourself.

A healthy diet and regular exercise in most cases help you recover but rest is indeed one of the best medicines for burnout and fatigue.

Yoga, mindfulness meditation and breathing exercises can also contribute to recovering from fatigue and burnout, but visit your doctor if you are worried about possibly being affected.

