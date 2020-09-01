Here are five things you need to know about Semali Moeti #Rakgadi

The video clip has fired up many conversations the past few days after Semali Moeti revealed family secrets during a funeral.

Moeti claimed at her brother’s funeral, entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane that his wife had an extramarital affair.

“Lebogang was in pain, it turns out his wife had brought a man into the house…” said Moeti before chaos erupted.

Five things you need to know about Semali Moeti

1. She is a manager

Her name is Semali Moeti, not Semati Moedi as reported. She is responsible for compliance and training on processes and systems at EEMEA Sub-Regional Affiliate Process, and she is also managing director at Semali Consulting, a company she founded. Her career has also seen her being an acting clinical research manager at Roche Products in 2008.

2. Founder of Semali Consulting

She founded the business in 1999. It is a Johannesburg based clinical research firm. According to the website, they are a consulting company that is determined to provide the best medical research to the industry.

3. A Wits graduate

She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology degree in 1989 and her honours in 1990 at the University of Witwatersrand.

4. Her brother was a tombstone mogul

Lebohang Khitsane founded Bataung Memorial Tombstones. He was well-known for creating over the top tombstones, including ones for Nelson Mandela, Robbie Malinga, kwaito star Mandoza, and race car driver Gugu Zulu. He passed away aged 44 from renal failure at Ekurhuleni hospital.

5. The family was born and raised in Katlehong

Khitsane said he was committed to improving his community which included food donations and funding underprivileged university students. Bataung Memorial Tombstones also has a workshop in Katlehong. The late businessman revealed on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show on 702 that their mother’s father used to make tombstones in Soweto.

