Trevor Noah and ‘The Daily Show’ team mock Donald Trump

The hilarious ad takes a jibe at Trump and was published in a number of popular USA newspapers.

South African comedian and host of America’s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, and his team have mocked US president Donald Trump with a full-page faux advert published in The New York Times, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times.

The advert, which does not name US president Donald Trump, was placed by a mock law firm called Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons presidential attorneys.

The firm says it can defend a soon-to-be-ex-president who is about to lose all privileges, including legal immunity, and whose lawyer is in prison.

The “attorneys” also say they defend the soon-to-be-ex-president “against corruption”, “shady rich guy tax stuff” and “you told people to inject bleach for some reason”.

The law firm ad goes on to say: “We’ll get you off, and you won’t even have to pay us $130,000.”

