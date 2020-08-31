Trevor Noah and ‘The Daily Show’ team mock Donald Trump

South African comedian and host of America’s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, and his team have mocked US president Donald Trump with a full-page faux advert published in The New York Times, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times.

The advert, which does not name US president Donald Trump, was placed by a mock law firm called Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons presidential attorneys.

The firm says it can defend a soon-to-be-ex-president who is about to lose all privileges, including legal immunity, and whose lawyer is in prison.

The “attorneys” also say they defend the soon-to-be-ex-president “against corruption”, “shady rich guy tax stuff” and “you told people to inject bleach for some reason”.

The law firm ad goes on to say: “We’ll get you off, and you won’t even have to pay us $130,000.”

