Prince Kaybee bombarded with nudes from thirsty fans

Prince Kaybee says fans are coming at him on social media with nude images almost daily.

His recent post on Twitter suggests that the barrage of bare body parts began shortly after the release of his smash hit Charlotte featuring Lady Zamar.

“Lol I remember when I released Charlotte that’s when my DM’s started popping. Lol, it was hectic,” he wrote on his social media page.

Lol I remember when I released “Charlotte” thats when my DM’s started popping. Lol it was hectic ???? — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 28, 2020

The musician’s post piqued the curiosity of his followers and they started asking a bunch questions about how often and whether he wanted to share the images.

“How many nudes do you get a day?” asked Niki Trump, while Mfundo Kunene asked Kaybee to “Please share razo …”

That’s stardom for you mfana bosso ya dibosso pic.twitter.com/cq9wNCXBPt — Kearabetswe (@KearaLebOtsiOwa) August 28, 2020

How many nudes do you get a day? — Niki Trump (@Kenosi101) August 28, 2020

Please share razo, mina they don’t send me ngoba anginabazali pic.twitter.com/wnoonOpO6L — Mfundo Kunene???? (@k_mfundopraise) August 29, 2020

Prince Kaybee would not be drawn into giving numbers because, as he keeps reminding everyone, he’s happily in love with Zola Mhlongo.

