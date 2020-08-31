Celebs & viral 31.8.2020 12:28 pm

Babes Wodumo reappears on social media after year-long absence

Hayden Horner
Babes Wodumo. Photo: Supplied

Fans don’t care about the past and have welcomed her back with open arms.

After almost a year of absence from social media, the self-proclaimed Queen of Gqom, Babes Wodumo is back on Instagram.

This weekend she made her reappearance by simply posting: “It’s Never too late ????????‍♀️ I’m Back #Elamont❤️❤️ @therealswizzz & @aliciakeys ????.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s Never too late ????????‍♀️ I’m Back #Elamont❤️❤️ @therealswizzz & @aliciakeys ????

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

Babes last posted on her Instagram account to expose her boyfriend Mampintsha’s abusive ways and to say that he is using her account without her knowledge.

A video of Mampintsha beating her up went viral and saw the couple heading to court. However, the charges were later dropped and they worked out their issues outside of court.

This led to fans accusing Babes of being partly to blame for the violence inflicted on her by her boyfriend.

Whatever the case, Babes’ fan are happy and have welcomed her back with open arms.

