Babes Wodumo reappears on social media after year-long absence

After almost a year of absence from social media, the self-proclaimed Queen of Gqom, Babes Wodumo is back on Instagram.

This weekend she made her reappearance by simply posting: “It’s Never too late ????????‍♀️ I’m Back #Elamont❤️❤️ @therealswizzz & @aliciakeys ????.”

Babes last posted on her Instagram account to expose her boyfriend Mampintsha’s abusive ways and to say that he is using her account without her knowledge.

A video of Mampintsha beating her up went viral and saw the couple heading to court. However, the charges were later dropped and they worked out their issues outside of court.

I’m so scared???? and traumatised???? after seeing the video and Babes Wodumo looks pregnant ???????? #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/CGPf0LxlUJ — lelekha Elay (@zoleka_majola) March 4, 2019

This led to fans accusing Babes of being partly to blame for the violence inflicted on her by her boyfriend.

Whatever the case, Babes’ fan are happy and have welcomed her back with open arms.

