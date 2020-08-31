Rachel Kolisi accused of playing race card on unofficial book about Siya

Rachel Kolisi is on the warpath after discovering that Jonathan Ball, a local publisher, had released a book about her husband Siya Kolisi without their consent.

When the book, Against All Odds, which was written by Jeremy Daniel, launched a year ago, Siya issued a statement claiming he had no role in the book and that it was written without his knowledge.

Now, the celebrity sports couple have discovered that the book is still in circulation and Rachel has taken to social media to express her disbelief.

“There was a book written about Siya’s life without his consent. It was released during the World Cup and we HAD an agent at the time who advised us not to take it further, and legally we had no foot to stand on. The book is written by @jeremydaniel51 and published by @jonathanballpublishers,” she wrote on Instagram.

Although fans came out in support of her action, others accused her of playing the race card in her post.

“And I would appreciate your help on calling this out for what it is. WHITE MEN benefiting off the back of a BLACK MAN,” Rachel wrote further down in her post.

Fan reactions were less than forgiving with comments ranging from: “Ag no man Rachel. I was 100% with you until you brought race into this. That’s a sucky move lady, not befitting of you. I’m still 100% that the fake book needs to go, but your comment about race leaves a bad taste” to “Wow. Really? She has lost my respect. So many unauthorised biographies are out there. Don’t see them bitching and moaning. It is what it is. Make sure we got the part of not benefiting in ANY WAY.” and “So Rachel, is this about race or Siya’s privacy?”

Although she admits that their agent advised her and Siya not to take it further, and that legally they had no foot to stand on, she is still determined to get some sort of recourse.

“We want @jonathanballpublishers to stop printing any and all copies of this book, book stores and online sites not to support the selling of these books. Remove any and ALL marketing material.”

