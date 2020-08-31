AKA reaches out to help Nathaniel Julies’ family

Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, has voiced his outrage at the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies and said sending out tweets isn’t going to do much.

Nathaniel, who had Down Syndrome, was shot and killed in Eldorado Park last Wednesday and the community have taken to streets to protests against police brutality. The family have claimed he was killed unprovoked and two police officers have been arrested for his death.

AKA said he had managed to get in contact with the Julies family because he wanted to do more. He expressed he could not bring Nathaniel back but the best we could do was to help the family during this time. He added he had learnt that Nathaniel has three sisters aged between 10 and 14.

Forbes said the reason he was speaking out, calling for donations, was him using his influence rather than retweeting and going on with his day as if nothing happened and that “sitting on your couch and fiddling with your phone” wasn’t going to do much.

Y’all really wanna be activists???? … start in your own communities. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2020





“While we want to restore DIGNITY to his name what we pray for more than anything is JUSTICE for Nathaniel … and hopefully for the communities and people who are victims to these types of monstrous acts every day,” he said.

The family has indicated that they would appreciate any contributions and that EFT or e-wallet of any amount would be welcomed.

You can make your own donation at Mercantile Bank Limited -Attorneys E Botha And Y Erasmus Inc –

Account 1050669924

Branch 450105

Send ewallets to 0781850982 ???????? — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2020



