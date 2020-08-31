‘Uyajola 9/9’ : Viewers react to Jub Jub being thrown into pool

The last episode of Uyajola 9/9 this season was filled with drama once again after host Jub Jub was caught in the middle and subsequently thrown into a pool.

In the first episode, Thandeka was overwhelmed after her suspicions were confirmed that her boyfriend was cheating on her. As they confronted him, they found the boyfriend with another woman near a pool. One thing led to another and during the scuffle, Jub Jub landed in the drink.

The boyfriend said: “Why are you in my business?”

#Uyajola99sunday Jub Jub has finally been baptized. Amen bazalwane! pic.twitter.com/Y3pQKOirDd — L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) August 30, 2020





With that dive in the pool , Next Olympics Jub Jub is going to represent the country#Uyajola99sunday pic.twitter.com/OwO62XotHD — Linda Ndlovu ???????? (@okaymlindos) August 30, 2020

In the next episode, Cindy also suspected her boyfriend was cheating, and when he was caught in the act, viewers noticed how the fight between her and the side chick escalated, became very noisy and violent.

Uyajola99 is getting more dangerous for Jub Jub and the crew, now one of the bodyguards is bleeding, bottles are flying. One day someone can be seriously hurt. #Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/LWNx71qWdy — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) August 30, 2020

We all need a cousin like her ???? #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/0COo7AUUrz — King Karabo ???????? (@_KingKarabo) August 30, 2020





The way i hate Noise & Drama, i would’ve walked out of this situation 5minutes in #Uyajola99sunday pic.twitter.com/MEMqHej9Yr — 0F£NT$€ (@MoscurryLeshawn) August 30, 2020

Jub Jub thanked viewers for watching: “As I bow out tonight as still the #1 watched show on DStv in the whole country, I owe it all to you!!! Ngiyabonga.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.