‘Uyajola 9/9’ : Viewers react to Jub Jub being thrown into pool

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Host of new Cheaters-style reality show Uyajola 9/9 Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye . Image: Twitter

‘Next Olympics Jub Jub is going to represent the country,’ said one user on Twitter.

The last episode of Uyajola 9/9 this season was filled with drama once again after host Jub Jub was caught in the middle and subsequently thrown into a pool.

In the first episode, Thandeka was overwhelmed after her suspicions were confirmed that her boyfriend was cheating on her. As they confronted him, they found the boyfriend with another woman near a pool. One thing led to another and during the scuffle, Jub Jub landed in the drink.

The boyfriend said: “Why are you in my business?”


In the next episode, Cindy also suspected her boyfriend was cheating, and when he was caught in the act, viewers noticed how the fight between her and the side chick escalated, became very noisy and violent.


Jub Jub thanked viewers for watching: “As I bow out tonight as still the #1 watched show on DStv in the whole country, I owe it all to you!!! Ngiyabonga.”

