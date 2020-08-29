Local celebrities pay tribute to ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman

As the shock of the news that actor Chadwick Boseman still filters across the globe, South African celebrities have also paid tribute to the Black Panther star.

Boseman’s passing was announced in a family statement on Saturday morning, he had lost his four year battle with stage 3 colon cancer.

There have been international tributes from costars, local celebrities such as Nandi Madida said Boseman had inspired the next generation.

Maps Maponyane commented: “The fact that Chadwick Boseman battled colon cancer for 4 years while putting out so many great movies is remarkable, makes you think that he just might have been a superhero in real life too. What a man.”

My heart is truly broken.

Rest in Peace my King.???? pic.twitter.com/UN5Z698RmJ — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) August 29, 2020

Damn! Chadwick Boseman had cancer kanti? ???? RIP — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) August 29, 2020



