Local celebrities pay tribute to 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman

Citizen reporter
Local celebrities pay tribute to 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman who played Black Panther has died. Photo: Twitter

Chadwick Boseman’s passing was announced in a family statement on Saturday morning. The actor had lost his four year battle with stage 3 colon cancer.

As the shock of the news that actor Chadwick Boseman still filters across the globe, South African celebrities have also paid tribute to the Black Panther star.

Boseman’s passing was announced in a family statement on Saturday morning, he had lost his four year battle with stage 3 colon cancer.

There have been international tributes from costars, local celebrities such as Nandi Madida said Boseman had inspired the next generation.

Maps Maponyane commented: “The fact that Chadwick Boseman battled colon cancer for 4 years while putting out so many great movies is remarkable, makes you think that he just might have been a superhero in real life too. What a man.”


