Fill your world with flowers

There is a far greater range of flowers that can be grown from seed than are available in garden centres, especially for retro varieties like Forget-me-not (Myosotis), Love-in-a- mist (Nigella), Larkspur, and satin flower (Godetia). For semi-shade: Love-in-a-mist Many self-seed like alyssum, nasturtiums, forget-me-not, and California poppies (Eschscholzia). According to Marlaen Straathof, of Kirchhoff’s seeds, even perennials like delphinium, foxglove, and hollyhock will flower in the first year if the seed is sown indoors, before the last frost. If sown outdoors, wait until just after last frost when soil temperatures are still cool. “All these varieties can...

There is a far greater range of flowers that can be grown from seed than are available in garden centres, especially for retro varieties like Forget-me-not (Myosotis), Love-in-a- mist (Nigella), Larkspur, and satin flower (Godetia).

Many self-seed like alyssum, nasturtiums, forget-me-not, and California poppies (Eschscholzia).

According to Marlaen Straathof, of Kirchhoff’s seeds, even perennials like delphinium, foxglove, and hollyhock will flower in the first year if the seed is sown indoors, before the last frost. If sown outdoors, wait until just after last frost when soil temperatures are still cool.

“All these varieties can be sown now and if you don’t have a sunny, sheltered area for germinating the seed they can be sown indoors where they get plenty of warmth and light,” says Marlaen.

Best spring starters

Alyssum is one of the delights of the garden, with its honey-scented flowers that bees love. Seed can be sown indoors in areas that may still get frost or sown directly into the garden in milder areas. Plants need well drained soil and moderate watering. Trim after flowering to encourage quick re-flowering.

An old-fashioned flower reminiscent of cottage gardens is forget-me-not, which has masses of tiny blue flowers above light green hairy foliage. Plants grow profusely in semi-shade as a groundcover or as a carpet of flowers around taller plants. Start seed indoors or direct sow after the last frost. Plants need little attention besides regular watering and fertilising once or twice during summer.

Another delightful summer flower from the past is Love-in-a-Mist that also likes partial sun, the best being morning sun and afternoon shade. Sow seed directly into the flowerbeds that have been well prepared with compost. Nigella grows about 50cm high, making a wonderful border plant.

Larkspur is the annual cousin of delphinium, producing beautiful spires of airy flowers to provide colour towards the back of a bed. Seeds germinate best in dark, cool soil and young plants need the cool growing conditions of spring to flower well. They do best in a position that receives partial shade in fertile, well-drained soil. Water regularly but don’t over water.

Timeless perennials

The intense blue spikes of delphinium make this a sought-after bedding plant. The many varieties range in size from the 30cm to 1.5m high and besides blue, come in colours of pink, purple and white.

Seeds should be chilled in a refrigerator for five days before sowing. Keep the soil moist and cool at all times during germination. When large enough to handle transplant into a sunny position. Delphiniums prefer a good, slightly alkaline soil which has been enriched with well-rotted manure or compost.

Tall growing foxgloves lighten a woodland area or bring colour at the back of a border. Sow indoors before the last frost. Harden seedlings by taking them outdoors into a sheltered area for a week before transplanting. Plants do best in full sun to semi shade in fertile well drained soil. Mulch to keep the soil damp and water thoroughly once a week.

Even taller, Hollyhocks can tower up to 2.7m high and they need full sun, fertile soil, and regular watering to be at their best. Sow seeds about a week before the last frost. Although they are short-lived perennials, hollyhock reseed easily. Removing faded flowers also extends their life.

For more growing information: www.kirchhoffs.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.