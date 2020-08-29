 
 
Fill your world with flowers

Sowing from seed offers a quick and affordable way to fill the garden with spring and summer flowers.

Alice Spenser-Higgs
29 Aug 2020
There is a far greater range of flowers that can be grown from seed than are available in garden centres, especially for retro varieties like Forget-me-not (Myosotis), Love-in-a- mist (Nigella), Larkspur, and satin flower (Godetia). For semi-shade: Love-in-a-mist Many self-seed like alyssum, nasturtiums, forget-me-not, and California poppies (Eschscholzia). According to Marlaen Straathof, of Kirchhoff’s seeds, even perennials like delphinium, foxglove, and hollyhock will flower in the first year if the seed is sown indoors, before the last frost. If sown outdoors, wait until just after last frost when soil temperatures are still cool. “All these varieties can...

