Is your dog barking you up the wall?

Pets 2 days ago

Expert dog trainer Belinda Bolte offers some valuable tips on how to bring your dog’s barking under control.

Sarah Swainson
29 Aug 2020
08:00:50 AM
Is your dog barking you up the wall?

A dog’s bark is perfectly normal and a way for them to communicate. They may want to give a warning and/ or call for assistance – but persistent barking can drive owners and neighbours up the wall. Pawfect director and expert dog trainer Belinda Bolte says dogs can also bark as an attention seeking behaviour or out of excitement. Some highly excitable dogs can bark at every little noise, and some just bark for sheer enjoyment. Most of the problems are learnt behaviours and generally have been reinforced by their human’s reactions to the barking. Belinda advises that if you...

