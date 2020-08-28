Cassper Nyovest’s reaction to Somizi’s surprise ‘dadchelor’ party is adorable

We all love a surprise party but when flamboyant local celebrity Somizi Mhlongo decides to surprise you, you know it’s going to be memorable.
To celebrate hit-maker Cassper Nyovest’s new journey into fatherhood, Somizi arranged what he’s dubbed as a “dadchelor” drive-thru party for Cassper.
With the arrival of a new baby, the expecting mum gets all the celebration and there was even a time when menfolk were barred from the festivities.
However, this tradition is increasingly changing.
And so Somizi and a few friends concocted the party idea for Cassper.
After weeks of party and venue planning, while shopping for the perfect baby gifts, the surprise finally happened and Somizi posted a short video of Cassper’s surprise.
“So here’s the story: a few weeks ago a group of male friends started a Whatsapp group to plan a surprise drive-in/drive-through baby shower for Cassper. We called it a ‘dadchelor’ party,” Somizi said, adding how much he loves his bestie.
