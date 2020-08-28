Becoming a Parent 28.8.2020 03:57 pm

Cassper Nyovest’s reaction to Somizi’s surprise ‘dadchelor’ party is adorable

Hayden Horner

‘I love my friend, and I’m happy for his new journey into fatherhood,’ said Somizi.

We all love a surprise party but when flamboyant local celebrity Somizi Mhlongo decides to surprise you, you know it’s going to be memorable.

To celebrate hit-maker Cassper Nyovest’s new journey into fatherhood, Somizi arranged what he’s dubbed as a “dadchelor” drive-thru party for Cassper.

With the arrival of a new baby, the expecting mum gets all the celebration and there was even a time when menfolk were barred from the festivities.

However, this tradition is increasingly changing.

And so Somizi and a few friends concocted the party idea for Cassper.

After weeks of party and venue planning, while shopping for the perfect baby gifts, the surprise finally happened and Somizi posted a short video of Cassper’s surprise.

“So here’s the story: a few weeks ago a group of male friends started a Whatsapp group to plan a surprise drive-in/drive-through baby shower for Cassper. We called it a ‘dadchelor’ party,” Somizi said, adding how much he loves his bestie.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Thobeka Majozi looks stunning at baby shower but what is Cassper wearing? 17.8.2020
Cassper Nyovest talks albums and fatherhood – ‘My son is going to have a lit life’ 14.8.2020
AKA reacts to tweets about Kairo dating Cassper’s son 23.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition