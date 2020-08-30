Swap the nachos for this chilli con carne recipe with rice

The Mexican chilli con carne is a great dish for the colder days and easy dinner or lunch for the family.
*Serves 4-6
Ingredients
15ml oil
2 onions, peeled and finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 small red chilli, finely sliced
2-5ml cayenne pepper (according to taste)
5ml ground cumin
3ml ground cinnamon
250g lean beef mince
250g button mushrooms, sliced
30ml tomato paste
410g chopped tomatoes
500ml beef stock
Salt and milled black pepper
400g red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
To serve
Cooked white rice
Finely diced toppings: tomato, red onion and avocado
Fresh coriander leaves
Method
Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 3-4 minutes until soft. Stir in the garlic, chilli, cayenne pepper, cumin and cinnamon and cook for 1 minute.
Add the mince, stirring, for 5-7 minutes, or until the meat is browned. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes.
Stir in the tomato paste, chopped tomatoes and beef stock.
Season with salt and pepper and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 35 minutes.
Add the kidney beans and cook for 10-15 minutes.
Serve with white rice, diced toppings, coriander leaves (optional) and wraps.
