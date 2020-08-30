Swap the nachos for this chilli con carne recipe with rice

The Mexican chilli con carne is a great dish for the colder days and easy dinner or lunch for the family.

*Serves 4-6

Ingredients

15ml oil

2 onions, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 small red chilli, finely sliced

2-5ml cayenne pepper (according to taste)

5ml ground cumin

3ml ground cinnamon

250g lean beef mince

250g button mushrooms, sliced

30ml tomato paste

410g chopped tomatoes

500ml beef stock

Salt and milled black pepper

400g red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

To serve

Cooked white rice

Finely diced toppings: tomato, red onion and avocado

Fresh coriander leaves

Method

Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 3-4 minutes until soft. Stir in the garlic, chilli, cayenne pepper, cumin and cinnamon and cook for 1 minute.

Add the mince, stirring, for 5-7 minutes, or until the meat is browned. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Stir in the tomato paste, chopped tomatoes and beef stock.

Season with salt and pepper and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 35 minutes.

Add the kidney beans and cook for 10-15 minutes.

Serve with white rice, diced toppings, coriander leaves (optional) and wraps.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.