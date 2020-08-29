Try this creamy chicken stew on the stove top with some spice

Winter has not left the building just yet, try this creamy chicken stew with rice, pap or potatoes.

Ingredients

8 chicken thighs

1 Tbsp (15 ml) cornflour

salt and ground black pepper

1 Tbsp (15 ml) vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup (125 ml) dry white wine (or use the same amount of chicken stock)

1 cup (250 ml) chicken stock

1 Tbsp (15 ml) mixed dried herbs

½ cup (125 ml) Crosse & Blackwell Tangy Mayonnaise

½ cup (125 ml) cream

1 Tbsp (15 ml) paprika

finely chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Method

Trim any excess fat from the thighs. Spread the cornflour on a plate and sprinkle over a little salt and black pepper. Dust both sides of each thigh with the seasoned cornflour.

Heat the oil in a non-stick pan big enough to hold all the thighs in one layer. When the oil is hot, fry the thighs skin-side down over medium-high heat for about 4 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn them over and fry for another 4 minutes. Remove and set aside on a plate.

In the same pan, fry the onion until soft and golden. Add the garlic and fry for a further 30 seconds, without letting it brown.

Pour the wine and stock into the pan. Stir well to scrape all the golden bits off the bottom, add the herbs, and bring to the boil.

Return the thighs to the pan, skin-side up so the skins are above the liquid, and cook over medium-low heat for 15 minutes, or until the sauce has slightly thickened and reduced.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, cream and paprika. Remove the pan from the heat, push the chicken thighs to one side, and whisk in the mayonnaise mixture.

Return the pan to low heat and gently stir or shake to combine the sauce.

Simmer gently for a further 10 – 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is thick and shiny. Season with plenty of black pepper and more salt if necessary.

Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley before serving.

Serving Suggestion:

With its rich, creamy herb and paprika sauce, this chicken stew is good served with plain rice, pap or buttery mashed potatoes. Green beans, spinach or broccoli are great side dishes in winter, and in summer you can serve your chicken with a crisp green salad and garlic bread. When you return the browned thighs to the pan, keep them skin-side up throughout the cooking process so the skins stay crisp and golden.

