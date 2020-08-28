 
 
What’s next for STA Travel customers left thousands of rands out of pocket?

While some are hoping their loss will be covered by travel insurance, others are hoping a credit card refund is possible under South Africa’s consumer protection laws as they paid for goods and services that they never received. 

Kaunda Selisho
28 Aug 2020
03:49:19 PM
In the spirit of making 2020 her year, Nthabiseng Salemane decided she would travel. So she saved up in 2019, booked her trip with STA Travel in September 2019 and committed to paying off the balance by February 2020. However, thanks to the travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown put in place to manage the spread of the virus, she never got to take her trip. All the while, Salemane said she had kept in touch with her STA Travel agent, Bianca, who repeatedly reassured her that she would still be able to travel once...

