Ntsiki Mazwai says men in entertainment are ‘most likely to rape’

Citizen reporter
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

The tweet from controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai quickly exposed how a growing Twitter account, Mr Handsome, has gained notoriety.

The relationship between Lady Zamar and Sjava is once again the focus of many onlookers after the Sjava released his side of the story earlier this week.

Well known for her unfiltered views, poet Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in and said that even though Sjava’s story had elements of “vanity” he wasn’t “lying.” Further stating that women who have been raped are directing their anger at Lady Zamar because her case is receiving the attention while theirs weren’t.

This comment was not the reason she started trending, it was rather her saying that men in the entertainment industry are “most likely to rape”.

“Men in entertainment are most likely to rape because they are used to female attention and don’t understand when a woman says no… They are not used to no so they just take what they think they deserve. WAKE UP,” she said.


A divisive tweleb who goes by the name Mr Handsome replied with very unsavoury comments. The account is now infamous for posting many things that bash women and promoting toxic masculinity.

“Let’s be honest Ntsiki, most women who want to bash all men using rape on the app are unattractive ones like you. I don’t think there’s a local guy who will go that far for you. But you have so much to say, bitter soul,” he responded in a now-deleted tweet.

Tweeps have said they were tired of this account and how some men have cheered him on for his “disgusting” tweets.

