Ntsiki Mazwai says men in entertainment are ‘most likely to rape’

The relationship between Lady Zamar and Sjava is once again the focus of many onlookers after the Sjava released his side of the story earlier this week.

Well known for her unfiltered views, poet Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in and said that even though Sjava’s story had elements of “vanity” he wasn’t “lying.” Further stating that women who have been raped are directing their anger at Lady Zamar because her case is receiving the attention while theirs weren’t.

No you’re a Sjava groupie and don’t want to believe. The video has vanity elements but it wasn’t a lie https://t.co/3QJ2OJEdyl — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) August 28, 2020

This comment was not the reason she started trending, it was rather her saying that men in the entertainment industry are “most likely to rape”.

“Men in entertainment are most likely to rape because they are used to female attention and don’t understand when a woman says no… They are not used to no so they just take what they think they deserve. WAKE UP,” she said.

Men in entertainment are most likely to rape because they are used to female attention and don’t understand when a woman says no….. They are not used to no so they just take what they think they deserve. WAKE UP — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) August 28, 2020





A divisive tweleb who goes by the name Mr Handsome replied with very unsavoury comments. The account is now infamous for posting many things that bash women and promoting toxic masculinity.

“Let’s be honest Ntsiki, most women who want to bash all men using rape on the app are unattractive ones like you. I don’t think there’s a local guy who will go that far for you. But you have so much to say, bitter soul,” he responded in a now-deleted tweet.

Tweeps have said they were tired of this account and how some men have cheered him on for his “disgusting” tweets.

when Mr Handsome said ntsiki aint attractive enuff to get raped. i knew iss over for SA. he juhs deleted it manje, and people letting that shit slide coz we hate ntsiki. ya ne feel like gin now! — Basile Bayeke (@Thulani10780792) August 28, 2020

Cancel Mr Handsome, you can hate Ntsiki all you want but this isn’t right !!! pic.twitter.com/8DQkmRDUo1 — Mr Simelane. (@JaaySimelane) August 28, 2020

So glad to see some men reprimanding that disgusting Mr Hansome dude over his disgusting tweet to Ntsiki — ShugaBaby???????? (@lerato_ps) August 28, 2020

