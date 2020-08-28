Celebs, show your solidarity for Nathaniel Julius as much as you did for BLM – Twitter

The shooting and killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius in Eldorado Park has gained international attention with some South Africans saying celebrities such as Daily Show host Trevor Noah should say something as well.

As outrage grows on the circumstances of the shooting, the family has claimed that Nathaniel was hiding behind a truck avoiding boys who were playing nearby who wanted to take his biscuits.

Nathaniel affectionately known as Lokkie, had Down syndrome when the police officer approached him, he couldn’t explain why he was hiding. According to eyewitness accounts, a policeman got out of his car, walked towards Nathaniel, and shot him once in the chest.

READ NEXT: Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup

Noah has addressed many pressing issues on the Black Lives Matter movement and white cops killing unarmed black men in America. Some expressed because of his platform and notoriety he should have spotlighted the same plight of police brutality in South Africa as well.

The comedian addressed what happened to Jacob Black, a black man who was shot seven times in the back by a white cop. Noah said it was clear when a white 17-year-old boy carrying a rifle and ended up killing two people was treated humanely as he was only arrested the next day. As officers didn’t deem him a “threat” but a black, unarmed black man was seen as a threat for just walking back to his car.

His video clip has gone viral, with a couple of people wanting local celebrities to use their platforms to say something about Nathaniel too.

Tweeps have said coloured lives matter and that they need to show as much interest as they did when George Floyd was killed.

#NathanielJulius was 16.

He was disabled.

He was unarmed.

He was coloured.

He was gunned down and killed at the hands of the police. Nathaniel Julius. Will you remember his name?#justicefornathaniel #NathanielJulius #SayHisName #DownSyndromeAngel — VoLente C Mapson (@Volente_Mapson) August 27, 2020





Our cries MUST be heard. We will NOT be silent anymore. Nathaniel Julie’s will NOT be another statistic. No more will coloured lives be put on the back foot and made relevant when politicians deem it so.#JusticeforNathanielJulius@eNCA@Trevornoah@TheDailyShow @PresidencyZA — Call me Kaz (@Mizz_Kazz93) August 27, 2020

#NathanielJulius

This isn’t America ???? we won’t stand police brutality here. — Lm-Roy (@official_lmroy) August 28, 2020





Where are our celebrities and politicians who made noise about George Floyd? Or was it peer pressure? #NathanielJulius — JustBeingAmbitous (@MjRaphalalani) August 28, 2020





Celebrities such as AKA, Boity and Trevor Stuurman called for justice for Nathaniel and the arrest of the police officer who shot and killed him.

WHAT EXPLANATION IS THERE FOR KILLING THIS CHILD IN COLD BLOOD, IN THE STREET LIKE HIS LIFE IS WORTH ABSOLUTELY NOTHING? ???????? @SAPoliceService YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO PROTECT THESE LIVES, NOT TAKE THEM AWAY. God Bless Nathaniel Julius and his family. ???????? pic.twitter.com/A0wuJpHvCx — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 27, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.