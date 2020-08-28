Celebs & viral 28.8.2020 10:44 am

Celebs, show your solidarity for Nathaniel Julius as much as you did for BLM – Twitter

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Some Twitter users have expressed that coloured lives matter too and that celebs need to show as much interest as they did when George Floyd was killed. 

The shooting and killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius in Eldorado Park has gained international attention with some South Africans saying celebrities such as Daily Show host Trevor Noah should say something as well.

As outrage grows on the circumstances of the shooting, the family has claimed that Nathaniel was hiding behind a truck avoiding boys who were playing nearby who wanted to take his biscuits.

Nathaniel affectionately known as Lokkie, had Down syndrome when the police officer approached him, he couldn’t explain why he was hiding. According to eyewitness accounts, a policeman got out of his car, walked towards Nathaniel, and shot him once in the chest. 

Noah has addressed many pressing issues on the Black Lives Matter movement and white cops killing unarmed black men in America. Some expressed because of his platform and notoriety he should have spotlighted the same plight of police brutality in South Africa as well.

The comedian addressed what happened to Jacob Black, a black man who was shot seven times in the back by a white cop. Noah said it was clear when a white 17-year-old boy carrying a rifle and ended up killing two people was treated humanely as he was only arrested the next day. As officers didn’t deem him a “threat” but a black, unarmed black man was seen as a threat for just walking back to his car.

His video clip has gone viral, with a couple of people wanting local celebrities to use their platforms to say something about Nathaniel too.

Tweeps have said coloured lives matter and that they need to show as much interest as they did when George Floyd was killed.




Celebrities such as AKA, Boity and Trevor Stuurman called for justice for Nathaniel and the arrest of the police officer who shot and killed him.


