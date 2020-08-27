Nasty C releases short film ‘Origins’ on Apple Music

Nasty C is giving his fans a 14-minute short film called Origins, directed by Andrew Sandler. It is in conjunction with his latest album Zulu Man with Some Power.

The short film will give an insight into his journey going back to Illovo, KwaZulu-Natal, where he was born. Real name Nsikayezwe David Junior Ngcobo, the film will capture his journey from making music with Nokia headphones when he didn’t have a microphone to performing all over the world.

Nasty C explains in Origins that his father being Zulu and his mother being Xhosa makes him a “different” type of Zulu.

“I’m a different flavour of Zulu and that’s what I’m trying to show to the world, you know?”

The upcoming album has already been released on Apple music and will be streamed on all platforms on Friday. He speaks ultimately to owning who he is and inspiring the next generation of black children to dream and embrace their uniqueness.



He also touched on the close relationship he has with his father. Nasty C reveals in a poignant moment that he didn’t always have his father’s blessing to make music. He also reflects on how he didn’t have the support he needed following the passing of his mother when he was 11 months old.

Origins can be watched on Apple Music.

