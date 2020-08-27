Phindile Gwala-Ngandu is back onscreen in ‘Imbewu: The Seed’

Actress Phindile Gwala-Ngandu has a new role on e.tv’s Imbewu: The Seed that is set to shake-up the soapie.

The former Uzalo actress will be playing the character Fikile. Speaking to The Citizen, she said viewers can expect a true sense of drama and a young woman wanting to succeed in everything she does.

Giving more details about the character she said: “I love the fact that Fikile is a hard-working lady and that relates to me as a person. She doesn’t give up and enjoys making changes in her life. The IT nerd in her is actually something challenging as I am not into IT and computer studies, rather business and arts.”

Many film and TV production sets seem to have adjusted very well to Covid-19 protocols. The actress said it had been a blessing returning to set and had managed rather well under the new norm.

As a businesswoman who owns a car wash and tshisanyama in her home province KwaZulu-Natal, she opened a virtual business platform in July to mitigate the impact of the lockdown has had on other businesses.

The virtual platform, Coffee with Phindile, is for businesses to sell their goods and services online. She said the platform is helping many businesses.

“It is doing well we are about to announce useful platforms and webinar seminars to accommodate different communities. I have also managed to visit a few learners and educators in promoting the safety usage of personal protection equipment (PPE) during this time. Ours is to do the least we can and assist communities as public figures.”

2020 was a year that many of us did not plan and just like Phindile she wants to put everything into the last few months. This week alone her an endorsement deal with Mazda was announced and now her character makes her big debut.

“Well I was just saying to my friend the year is not over, we still have the remainder of few months and with God on our side can do more. I’m going to reveal more deals and exciting news to motivate others as we are going to need to be strong.”

Gwala’s debut for Fikile will air this Friday on e.tv at 9.30pm

