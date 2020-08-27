Kelly Khumalo gets emotional in second half of reality show

The second half of the hit reality series Life with Kelly Khumalo is now available to watch on streaming service Showmax.

The series offers a front-row seat to Khumalo’s life as a single mother of two who is juggling parenting with the build-up to the release her new album, The Voice of Africa, and her very own gin called Controversy.

In the seven new episodes, the award-winning singer promises fans more authenticity and more smiles this time around.

Barleader Productions director Olwethu Mlotshwa said: “When the season began, Kelly’s reality was introduced to the world. Her life and struggles were laid bare to people who knew her story only from the media.

“The second half of the season is where Kelly now tackles her struggles head-on and seeks answers.”

Mlotshwa has directed hit reality shows such as Being Bonang and Somizi & Mohale: The Union.

Here are five things viewers can look forward to:

Introducing Christian to his father’s family

Trying to get Christian get to know his father, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, has been an uphill battle for Kelly. But things are starting to look up as a meeting between the 10-year-old and the other side of his family looks promising.

“We need to see his paternal grandfather regarding a ritual they have to perform as his paternal family,” explains Kelly, who is relieved that the lines of communication with the Maarohanyes are opening up for the sake of her son.

A mother-daughter relationship put to the test

In the first half of the season, Kelly’s mother, Ntombi Khumalo, abruptly left for KwaZulu-Natal without informing her daughter.

In the second half, they try to iron out their differences, but their relationship is tested once again when Kelly receives disheartening news that has her questioning her mother’s loyalty towards her.

The star is especially frustrated with her mother’s lack of communication and unwillingness to address issues that affect the family.

When friends become family

Kelly’s friends, musicians Brenda Mtambo and Wanda Baloyi, also feature prominently in the series as they are a source of comfort to her during trying times.

“When I look at Brenda and Wanda, my world is complete. When I talk about a family that isn’t blood-related, you guys are the definition of that,” says Kelly.

Kelly shows her vulnerable side in therapy

In the last few episodes, fans get a glimpse into Kelly’s self-healing process which involves attending therapy sessions.

The actress shows her vulnerable side as she bares it all, from her grief and despair to something about Senzo Meyiwa she’s never revealed before.

“Society has taken my loss and used it against me. How is that fair?” she asks.

Prioritising motherhood

Despite all that is happening around her, Kelly doesn’t lose sight of her number one priorities, her daughter Thingo and son Christian.

She decides to hold a baptism ceremony for her kids, attended by the close friends she now considers family.

Life with Kelly Khumalo is available on Showmax

