Somizi Mhlongo reveals his mother Mary Twala ‘never cooked in her life’

Citizen reporter
Somizi and his late mother, Mary Twala.

Find out about DJ Zinhle’s relationship experiences and what Pearl Thusi got up to at her birthday party while under the influence.

This week’s episode of Dinner at Somizi’s will feature DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi as the latest guests.

A teaser of the upcoming episode gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect and from the looks of things, it’s going to be one to remember.

Viewers can expect lots of laughter and fun as the Idols SA judge sits down for a one-on-one with Zinhle and best friend Pearl.

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Somizi revealed that his mother, Mary Twala, had never cooked a day in her life.

As he cooks dinner for his guests, he tells Pearl that Zinhle’s daughter Kairo “cannot expect to eat food that was prepared by Jamie Oliver. She must eat food that is prepared by her mother.”

The actress asks: “What kind of food did your mother cook for you?”

The choreographer amusingly says that “she has never cooked in her life”.

Veteran actress Twala passed away at the age of 80 earlier this year on 4 July 2020.

Somizi is also seen asking Zinhle if it has become difficult to date at her level.

The award-winning DJ responds by saying: “Definitely. I think I’m still stupid in love, I go in headfirst in the relationship.”

Somgaga goes on to ask Pearl what is the most embarrassing thing she’s ever done while drunk.

It is then revealed that the TV presenter kissed someone at her birthday party a few years ago which was hosted at Taboo night club in Sandton.

No names were dropped but viewers can’t wait to find out who Pearl locked lips with.

Dinner at Somizi’s airs Fridays at 7pm on 1Magic (DStv channel 103). Also available on Showmax

