Protection order against model Lerato Moloi dismissed in court

Model Lerato Moloi has had a victory at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court when the interim protection order against her was dismissed.

Retired comedian Mongezi “Tol Ass Mo” Ngcobondwane took legal action after the model accused him of sexual assault and rape. Her attorney Thato Mahapa said Ngocbondwane applied for the protection order on 15 June, an interim protection order was served on 17 June.

“On 7 August we appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, judgment was reserved to 25 August. The court then dismissed the case.”

Moloi’s case in which she opened in July, is being investigated by the Paarl police station.

ALSO READ: ‘I have unshakeable courage to speak out’ – Lerato Moloi

Moloi was served a court order earlier this year to remove a tweet detailing her alleged #MeToo experience after one of the three men she named, comedian Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Ngcobondwane took legal action against her.

:Waraday! Lights finally back…managed to downgrade my dehydration migraine to a headache, with ONLY an icepack so far…also, the interim protection order against me was dismissed in court!???????? #AsYouWere — Miss Moloi???????????? (@leratommoloi) August 25, 2020





Earlier this week BET Africa pulled out the airing of their interview with Tol Ass Mo on Behind the Story after widespread outrage that both the channel and Pearl Thusi were out of touch due to the ongoing court battle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.