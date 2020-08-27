Celebs & viral 27.8.2020 01:52 pm

Protection order against model Lerato Moloi dismissed in court

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Comedian Tol A$$ Mo and model Lerato Moloi | Image: Instagram

The legal battle between Lerato Moloi and Mongezi ‘Tol Ass Mo’ Ngcobondwane is still ongoing.

Model Lerato Moloi has had a victory at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court when the interim protection order against her was dismissed.

Retired comedian Mongezi “Tol Ass Mo” Ngcobondwane took legal action after the model accused him of sexual assault and rape. Her attorney Thato Mahapa said Ngocbondwane applied for the protection order on 15 June, an interim protection order was served on 17 June.

“On 7 August we appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, judgment was reserved to 25 August. The court then dismissed the case.”

Moloi’s case in which she opened in July, is being investigated by the Paarl police station.

ALSO READ: ‘I have unshakeable courage to speak out’ – Lerato Moloi

Moloi was served a court order earlier this year to remove a tweet detailing her alleged #MeToo experience after one of the three men she named, comedian Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Ngcobondwane took legal action against her.


Earlier this week BET Africa pulled out the airing of their interview with Tol Ass Mo on Behind the Story after widespread outrage that both the channel and Pearl Thusi were out of touch due to the ongoing court battle.

