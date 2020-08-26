Lifestyle 26.8.2020 06:30 pm

The River and Gomora dominate fourth annual Royalty Soapie Awards 2020

Citizen reporter
Gomora. Picture: Supplied

South African soapie fans would be happy as many of their favourite shows were nominated.

The nominees of the fourth Royal Soapie Awards were announced on Wednesday evening on SABC 1 and the newcomer Gomora stole the show.

Streamed live across the country the show was hosted by Winnie Ntshaba and comedian, Mpho Popps. In a pre-recording, South African soapie fans would be happy that many of their favourite shows were nominated. Even long time running soapie Isidingo featured in many categories after the show bid farewell in February.

The nominees:

Outstanding art direction

7de Laan
Getroud met Rugby
Gomora
Isibaya
The River

Outstanding directing team
Gomora
Isibaya
Lithapo
The Queen
The River

Outstanding editing team
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isibaya
Suidooster
The River

Outstanding lighting 
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isibaya
The Queen
The River

Outstanding hair and makeup
7de Laan
Gomora
Muvhango
The Queen
The River

Outstanding wardrobe
Binnelanders
Gomora
Suidooster
The Queen
The River

Outstanding writing team
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isithembiso
Skeem Saam
The River

Outstanding supporting actor
7de Laan – Dann-Jaques Mouton as Justin Booysen
Isidingo – Luzuko Nkqeto as Bangizizwe
The Queen – Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza
The Throne – Jeremia Phele as Uncle Maswabi
Uzalo- Simphiwe Majozi as Sbu

Outstanding supporting actress
Generations: The Legacy – Nomsa Buthelezi as Boipelo
Gomora – Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa
Gomora – Siyasanga Papu as Pretty
Skeem Saam – Lydia Mokgokoloshi as Koko Mantsha
The Queen – Zandile Msutwana as Vuyiswa

Outstanding newcomer
Arendsvlei – Cantona James as Daniel Lafras
Gomora – Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy
Gomora – Siphesihle Ndaba as Mazet
Suidooster – Richard September as Bennie
The River – Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

Outstanding couple
Arendsvlei – Roberto Kyle as Leeroy Foster and Craig Adriaanse as Wesley
Binnelanders – Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster and Je-Ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster
Getroud met Rugby – David Louw as Simon Greeff and Christel van den Bergh as Renate Greef
Isidingo – Thulani Mtsweni as Sibiya and Nasiphi Ntabeni as Cebisa
The River – Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe and Hlomla Dandala as Zweli

Outstanding lead actor
Arendsvlei – Jody Abrahams as Lionel Foster
Generations: The Legacy – Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso
Muvhango – Gabriel Temudzani as Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini
Suidooster – Maurice Paige as Tyron Daniels
The River  – Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra

Outstanding lead actress
Lithapo – Lorraine Moropa as Pabi
Skeem Saam – Dieketseng Mnisi as MaNtuli
The River – Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe
The Throne –  Tsholofelo Matshaba as Princess Odirile
Uzalo Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo

Outstanding male villain 
7de Laan – Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson
Binnelanders – Jacques Gombault as Jonas
Isidingo – Lindani Nkosi as Lincoln Sibeko
The River – Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho
The Throne – Zolisa Xaluva as Sello Morule

Outstanding female villain 
Binnelanders – Laré Birk as Alice Moolman
Gomora – Connie Chiume as Mam’ Sonto
Skeem Saam – Lesego Marakalla as Rachel
Suidooster-  Denise Newman as Bridgette October
The River – Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

Outstanding soapie
7de Laan
Binnelanders
Getroud met Rugby
Isidingo
The Queen

