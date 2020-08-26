The River and Gomora dominate fourth annual Royalty Soapie Awards 2020

The nominees of the fourth Royal Soapie Awards were announced on Wednesday evening on SABC 1 and the newcomer Gomora stole the show.

Streamed live across the country the show was hosted by Winnie Ntshaba and comedian, Mpho Popps. In a pre-recording, South African soapie fans would be happy that many of their favourite shows were nominated. Even long time running soapie Isidingo featured in many categories after the show bid farewell in February.

The nominees:

Outstanding art direction

7de Laan

Getroud met Rugby

Gomora

Isibaya

The River

Outstanding directing team

Gomora

Isibaya

Lithapo

The Queen

The River

Outstanding editing team

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

Suidooster

The River

Outstanding lighting

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

The Queen

The River

Outstanding hair and makeup

7de Laan

Gomora

Muvhango

The Queen

The River

Outstanding wardrobe

Binnelanders

Gomora

Suidooster

The Queen

The River

Outstanding writing team

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isithembiso

Skeem Saam

The River

Outstanding supporting actor

7de Laan – Dann-Jaques Mouton as Justin Booysen

Isidingo – Luzuko Nkqeto as Bangizizwe

The Queen – Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza

The Throne – Jeremia Phele as Uncle Maswabi

Uzalo- Simphiwe Majozi as Sbu

Outstanding supporting actress

Generations: The Legacy – Nomsa Buthelezi as Boipelo

Gomora – Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa

Gomora – Siyasanga Papu as Pretty

Skeem Saam – Lydia Mokgokoloshi as Koko Mantsha

The Queen – Zandile Msutwana as Vuyiswa

Outstanding newcomer

Arendsvlei – Cantona James as Daniel Lafras

Gomora – Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy

Gomora – Siphesihle Ndaba as Mazet

Suidooster – Richard September as Bennie

The River – Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

Outstanding couple

Arendsvlei – Roberto Kyle as Leeroy Foster and Craig Adriaanse as Wesley

Binnelanders – Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster and Je-Ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster

Getroud met Rugby – David Louw as Simon Greeff and Christel van den Bergh as Renate Greef

Isidingo – Thulani Mtsweni as Sibiya and Nasiphi Ntabeni as Cebisa

The River – Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe and Hlomla Dandala as Zweli

Outstanding lead actor

Arendsvlei – Jody Abrahams as Lionel Foster

Generations: The Legacy – Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso

Muvhango – Gabriel Temudzani as Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini

Suidooster – Maurice Paige as Tyron Daniels

The River – Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra

Outstanding lead actress

Lithapo – Lorraine Moropa as Pabi

Skeem Saam – Dieketseng Mnisi as MaNtuli

The River – Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

The Throne – Tsholofelo Matshaba as Princess Odirile

Uzalo Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo

Outstanding male villain

7de Laan – Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson

Binnelanders – Jacques Gombault as Jonas

Isidingo – Lindani Nkosi as Lincoln Sibeko

The River – Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

The Throne – Zolisa Xaluva as Sello Morule

Outstanding female villain

Binnelanders – Laré Birk as Alice Moolman

Gomora – Connie Chiume as Mam’ Sonto

Skeem Saam – Lesego Marakalla as Rachel

Suidooster- Denise Newman as Bridgette October

The River – Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

Outstanding soapie

7de Laan

Binnelanders

Getroud met Rugby

Isidingo

The Queen

