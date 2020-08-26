Jennifer Lopez is launching her own JLo Beauty cosmetics line

After Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, and Millie Bobby Brown, it’s Jennifer Lopez’s turn to launch her own cosmetics brand, with skincare and makeup ranges.

The singer made the announcement herself via her social network accounts, suggesting that soon women will be able to reproduce her flawless complexion and legendary glow.

Is there any celebrity who hasn’t launched a beauty line yet? This is the question we’re asking ourselves every time yet another star from the music or film industry makes this type of announcement.

And yet, the multitude of choice has meant good news for women around the world as each new launch corresponds to distinct needs, and is often much more inclusive than what has been available for decades in the cosmetics market, as seen, for instance, with the arrival of Fenty Beauty, which offers no fewer than 50 shades of its flagship foundation.

In a career spanning more than three decades, Lopez has not only captivated fans with her voice and sultry moves. Her luminous beauty — smoky eyes, lush lips, flawless complexion and glowy skin — has also been the subject of much discussion.

And that’s what the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker seems to be proposing to others with JLo Beauty, according to her publication on Instagram.

“Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon,” said the American actress and singer’s message.

The words were reinforced by the various snaps posted by the 51-year-old, who appears with a polished, tanned complexion and luminous areas on her cheekbones, nose and the arch of her eyebrows. In short, a masterclass in bronzing powder and highlighter of all kinds.

Skincare is also set to feature in this new cosmetics brand, as Lopez herself revealed in several interviews in 2018 on the eve of her 50th birthday.

It remains to be seen who this umpteenth line will be aimed at, as most stars tend to target generations Y and Z.

