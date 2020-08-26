Lifestyle 26.8.2020 02:25 pm

WATCH: Some get Fleurhof flats, others left homeless after Red Ants eviction

Gopolang Moloko
Fluerhoff residents plead with police in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020, during the eviction of illegal occupants from a block of flats. The illegal occupants have been staying at the flats since Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The aftermath of evictions in the area on Tuesday left many people homeless, with several others camping overnight – next to their belongings.

After scores of people were evicted in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg on Tuesday, Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has arrived in the area on Wednesday to hand over more than 100 housing units to beneficiaries.

Although the handover ceremony is not happening where an army of Red Ants evicted hundreds on Tuesday, Makhubo says the city was proud to assist those who had been patiently waiting to be accommodated for years.

“You are home,” Makhubo told one beneficiary, with another beneficiary Raymond Dennis admitting that he was happy to finally have his own place after living in a backyard for years.

“The greatest effect of apartheid was to make those downtrodden homeless.

“We aim to provide homes to those who have been marginalised. As the city of Johannesburg, together with the province, we have embarked on major projects, which Fleurhof falls a part of.”

About 21,000 beneficiaries are expected to occupy the units, with Makhubo noting that the project which had been a long coming, meant qualifying beneficiaries would finally have a home.

Those left homeless are alleged to have illegally occupied units for over three years.

